Denver police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a suspect who tackled the Colorado Rockies mascot "Dinger" at a game Monday.

The incident occurred Monday at around 8:18 p.m. at Coors Field during the Rockies game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The suspect, who is at-large, left the stands and tackled Dinger, knocking down the purple dinosaur mascot as it danced onto of the Rockies dugout. The person inside the costume was injured.

Denver Gazette media partner 9News posted video of the incident.

The suspect is wanted for simple assault, according to police.

Police are searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information about their identity to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867