Denver district attorney candidate Leora Joseph picked up endorsements for her campaign, she announced in a news release.

They include:

Rita Lewis, former executive director of Denver Metro Fair Housing, former Colorado civil rights commissioner, and former president of Denver NAACP.

Steve Demby, senior partner at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Shannon Bird, state representative.

Lisa Neal Graves, CU law attorney and community activist.

Sean Camacho, attorney and community leader.

Greg Moore, former editor of the Denver Post and Denver mayor transition co-chair.

Erik Clarke, community and business leader.

The city’s first woman to serve as district attorney, Beth McCann, announced July 20 she is not seeking re-election in November 2024.

The race for Denver’s chief prosecutor seat is quickly becoming congested. Besides Joseph, two others announced campaigns: Lisa Owen and McCann’s assistant district attorney, Zach McCabe. A democratic primary in June 2024 is likely to decide Denver’s district attorney.

Joseph has raised $85,000 since announcing her campaign on July 12, according to her news release.

As an attorney, Joseph has prided herself on working with victims. Joseph’s campaign emphasizes affordable housing, youth treatment, communities and mental health.

The attorney won the Colorado Woman Lawyer of the Year award in 2016 and the Ralph Martin Prosecutor of the Year award in 2008.

“(Joseph) currently oversees the office of civil and forensic mental health for the state of Colorado, where she is working on improving mental health treatment for people in jail and oversees both state hospitals,” the release said.

“(Joseph) has worked in Colorado supervising teams that handle cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and child abuse. Leora has met with many victims of sexual assault including children, victims of trafficking, and survivors of domestic violence, and has prosecuted violent offenders and pedophiles in court.”

Before moving to Denver, Joseph worked on 1,000 cases of child sexual and physical abuse and neglect annually as the chief of the Child Protection Unit and deputy chief of the Family Protection and Sexual Assault Unit in Boston.