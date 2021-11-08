A judge on Monday released hundreds of pages of documents in the case against Barry Morphew, a Chaffee County man accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, on or around Mother’s Day 2020.
The investigation involved numerous hard drives that contain search warrants, witness interviews and arguments between the defense and prosecution over discovery and pretrial publicity.
Morphew's attorneys said District Attorney Linda Stanley "crossed the line" by speaking to reporters and doing an interview with a YouTube program, which they say was an attempt to influence a prospective jury.
Documents obtained by The Denver Gazette show 454 pages of motions and orders that until Monday had not been made public, including the prosecution’s over 500-person witness list. On that list are the Morphews' two daughters and people who were close to the couple including siblings, neighbors, family friends and numerous investigators from the FBI, Homeland Security, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Chaffee County sheriff's deputies.
Bloodhound trackers are also scheduled to testify. Also on the witness list is Suzanne Morphew's lover of two years, Jeff Libler, whom she knew from high school and started contacting by text message when the couple moved to Colorado from Indiana in 2018.
The documents also show a fight between Barry Morphew's attorneys over DNA, which was found on the glovebox of Suzanne Morphew's Range Rover. The defense said the DNA belongs to a sex offender who lives in Prescott, Arizona. Barry Morphew's attorneys contend that the prosecution knew about the possible suspect and didn't let them know about it until after the four-day evidentiary hearings this past August.
Also revealed in the documents are protection orders from neighbors, Suzanne Morphew’s family and friends asking to keep Barry Morphew, 54, from contacting them. The documents show that in October, prosecutors asked Barry Morphew to leave his residence while his neighbors built a security fence. According to the prosecution, Jeanne and Martin Ritter said they were afraid of Barry Morphew.
There's also a request by the defense to expand the length of the trial from four weeks to five considering they believe the jury will need more time to review 30 hours of interrogation video and tapes.
Barry Morphew's trial is scheduled for May 3 through June 1, 2022.