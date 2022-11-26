The domestic violence suspect shot by a police officer Sunday has died of his injuries, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release Saturday.

On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., the Fountain Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive in Fountain.

The reporting party, an adult woman, told officers that her husband, Ross Milton Floersheim, 41, was intoxicated and would not let her leave their house with their son. She said she managed to escape to a neighbor and called 9-1-1, but her son was still inside the house.

Officers arrived at the house and Floersheim came out, firing at least one round at the responding officers, the police statement said. Police said at least one officer fired back with at least one round and hit the suspect at least once.

None of the officers were injured, but Floersheim was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he died six days later, the release said.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Floerheim's death. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the ongoing investigation and will release more information when it is available, they said.