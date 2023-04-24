Denver police are investigating a double homicide in the West Highland neighborhood.

The initial report was of a "death investigation" in the 4100 block of W. 38th Ave. around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, which changed to a double homicide around 3:30 p.m., when Denver police sent an updated tweet.

Police said the incident occurred indoors.

No other information was immediately released about the victims or the cause of death.

Police are asking for tips in the case through the Crime Stoppers program at (720) 913-7867.

This story will be updated as more details become available.