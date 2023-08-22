The Denver Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect who was allegedly involved in a shooting Saturday that injured one and left two dead.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday morning, according to a social media post and a press release by the department. Crime Stoppers is providing a cash reward up to $2,000 for any anonymous tips that lead them to finding, and arresting, the suspect.

The department responded to a multiple-victim shooting at 28th Avenue and Welton Street on Saturday. The shooting was thought to have happened at 3:50 a.m.

Three victims had been shot and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to a social media post by police. Two of the three victims were later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.