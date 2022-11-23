Four children fell through ice into a Roxborough lake Tuesday afternoon, according to West Metro Fire Rescue, but a neighborhood rescue prevented serious injury to all but one.
The four teenagers went out onto the ice at Crystal Lake in Douglas County at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The ice broke and all of the teenagers fell through into the water.
Area neighbors responded to the incident, calling 911 and using hoses, ropes, extension cords and whatever else they could find to pull two girls and a boy out of the water. Two of the teenagers were 13 years old and two were 14, according to West Metro officials.
But one of the teen boys was in deeper water, West Metro Fire said, and neighbors were unable to reach him. West Metro tweeted they were searching for the fourth child, a young teenager, at 2:59 p.m. and tweeted that they had located him and tweeted at 3:04 p.m. that dive crews were pulling him from the water.
The boy was transported to the UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and, Tuesday night, was transferred to Children's Hospital for continued care, a West Metro Fire spokesperson said.
West Metro Fire said on Twitter that Crystal Lake, located between Village Circle East and North Rampart Range Road in Roxborough, is shallow on the shoreline and quickly drops off a shelf to seven or eight feet.
There are no updates yet about the condition of the boy in the hospital.