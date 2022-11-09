Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns.

As of noon Wednesday the district’s ballot issue 5A is losing by a narrow 2,252-vote margin, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

The ballot issue asked voters to begin collecting $60 million per year in 2023 with a new, but unspecified, mill levy increase.

The district would be audited annually by an independent auditor and published on the district’s website, according to proponents.

A second ballot issue, 5B, was losing by more than 14,000 votes as of noon Wednesday according to the Secretary of State. It asked to increase district debt by $450 million, with a repayment cost of $775 million, for “updating and performing critical capital improvements and maintenance” at existing schools.

The bonds were also designated for implementing school safety upgrades, expanding two existing schools and building three new schools to alleviate crowding.

A Littleton ballot measure asking for up to $975,000 annually from a 5% tax on lodging to support arts, culture, tourism and visitor promotion appears to passing by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.

Littleton City Clerk Colleen Norton told the Denver Gazette she did not expect vote number to change much. She said that as of Wednesday at 1 p.m. the measure was passing by 64% to 36%.

A total of 15,853 votes were cast out of a city population of just over 45,000.