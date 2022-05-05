The reasoning used by Douglas County School District to withhold a public record request submitted to the district in February has been knocked down by a Douglas County judge, forcing the immediate release of the requested information and shedding some more light on a boiling feud that has unfolded over the past several months at the highest levels of the district’s leadership.

The record at issue is a Colorado Open Records Act request submitted to the district in early February, requesting the names of teachers who called in sick on February 3.

Colorado media outlets, including The Gazette, submitted a public records request for the initial request. After the initial request was made, the initial requester communicated to the district that they wanted the request to be withdrawn.

The district then responded to media outlets that had requested the initial request with a denial, saying that the initial request is no longer a public record that is required to be disclosed.

Kyle Clark, a news anchor at 9News, sued the district, arguing that the district was wrong to withhold the requested request, and that the requested request needs to be turned over.

Key to the dispute is the timing of the various requests. Douglas County School District’s attorney argued in court on April 29 that once the request was withdrawn, it went from being a public record to no longer being a public record.

“The timing is important in this case,” Andrew Ringel, the district’s attorney said. “This was no longer considered public record once it was withdrawn.”

But Clark, and other media outlets had requested the record prior to the decision to withdraw the request,. This meant, Colorado First Amendment attorney Steven Zansberg argued, that it could not be changed from a public record to no longer being a public record.

“It was a public record when Mr. Clark made this request,” Zansberg said in the April 29 court hearing, “and remains a public record to this day and forever more.”

The decision in the case clarifies how Colorado’s public records law works, in particular, solidifying the standing of the public to request records and documents that are part of a government agency’s work and rejecting the notion that a public records request submitted to an agency can be withdrawn and not turned over upon request.

The school district and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.