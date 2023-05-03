Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call in the area of Jamaica Street and I-25, just east of Park Meadows Shopping Center, about 2 p.m. Wednesday and asked people to stay clear the area and to shelter in place.

Officials issued a "Code Red" emergency to residents and businesses in the surrounding area — there are a lot of apartments in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

Deputies closed Inverness Parkway and South Jamaica Street near the area, and the South Valley Highway frontage road, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's tweet.

There's a large police presence in the area and as of 4 p.m. Wednesday the shelter-in-place order was still in effect. Investigators released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call 303-660-7579.