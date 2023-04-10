Denver Police arrested one man for assault after responding to a fight at 1600 Broadway and are now seeking to charge him with first degree murder after the victim died.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, DPD responded to the 1600 block on a report of a fight. After arriving, police found an adult male suffering significant head trauma. He was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Officers began an investigation and identified Christoper Williams, 28, for the assault. At this time, police do not know if the two men knew one another before the fight. Williams is being held by Denver Police for alleged first degree murder.

Final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.