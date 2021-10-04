After a national search, the Downtown Denver Partnership on Monday announced Kourtny Garrett from Dallas will take over for Tami Door as president and CEO of the economic development group.

Garrett served as president and CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc. for the past six years.

Door announced in August that she would be leaving the role she held for 17 years. Partnership Management Group Board Chair Sarah Rockwell said a search committee led by immediate past chair Mike Zoellner looked at more than 400 candidates.

“Bringing Kourtny on as our CEO marks an exciting new chapter in the Downtown Denver Partnership’s history and means great things for our center city as we look ahead,” Rockwell said in a statement. “Kourtny brings unique and robust experience in place-based economic development and under her leadership, she will continue our organization’s strong legacy as a national leader in city building.”

It’s the second Texas-based economic development official the Partnership has hired in recent months. In June, it hired new Senior Vice President of Economic Development Bob Pertierra from Houston, where he worked in a similar position for the Greater Houston Partnership.

Garrett, who is originally from Colorado, was involved in the “revitalization of Downtown Dallas for nearly two decades, a period that includes more than $11 billion of investment, public-private partnerships that have brought more than 40 vacant buildings back to life, and a steady rise in residents from just a few hundred to more than 13,000,” according to a release.

“I am honored to be selected as the next leader of the Downtown Denver Partnership, bringing me back to Denver and a special place for my family,” Garrett said in a statement. “I am passionate about the power and importance of cities in driving economic development, innovation, and vibrancy, and I look forward to building on Tami and her team’s incredible work making Downtown Denver a place for all people.”

Door steered the economic development organization, and the city, through a period of historic growth, including leading the investment of $13 billion in development and managing downtown’s biggest expansion in decades.

Highlights included redeveloping the Union Station neighborhood, advocating increased mobility options, redeveloping 14th Street and completing the groundwork for the upcoming redevelopment of the 16th Street Mall. She also helped found Denver Startup Week -- which started Monday -- and The Commons on Champa entrepreneurial center.

Door will step down in November, while Garrett picks up the partnership reins in January.