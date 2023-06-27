On Tuesday, 62 flights into and out of Denver International Airport (DIA) were canceled stranding passengers who had to sleep on cots — all 62 of which were United Airlines flights.

There is some mixed messaging about why so many United flights have been cancelled, but the United CEO blamed the FAA's staffing shortages in an email message to employees Monday evening.

As of 10:30 a.m., 410 total United Airlines flights had been canceled in the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. This is 14% of their total number of flights and the highest number of cancelled flights of any other airline.

In a message from the United CEO Scott Kirby to employees, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took a hit.

FAA staffing issues during east coast weather challenges are at at the core of United's operational issues, Scott said. Over 150,000 customers are estimated to have been impacted last weekend by "FAA staffing issues and their ability to manage traffic."

"I'm also frustrated that the FAA frankly failed us this weekend," Scott said.

The FAA's current leadership is not to blame, however, Scott said. The understaffing issue is one that's been "building up for a long time before (the current leadership members) were in charge."

Scott voiced plans in the email to be in touch with the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation to discuss steps the FAA can take to prevent the issue from happening again, he said.

"While I'm frustrated that the FAA is letting us and our customers down, I'm encouraged at everything all of you are doing to manage the best we can," Scott said. "At United, our team will continue to do great things to take care of customers no matter what happens outside of our control."

FAA spokesperson Emma Duncan said there have not been any East Coast staffing triggers Monday or Tuesday.

The FAA "will always collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join us to solve a problem," Duncan said.

According to Scott, the FAA's staffing issues "led to massive delays, cancellations, diversions, as well as crews and aircraft out of position."

A DIA spokesperson said they do not have information about the reason for United's cancellations or how many people at the airport were impacted.

Anyone who was impacted is urged to reach out to United Airlines, DIA officials said.

Customers expressed frustration with the cancellations and delays on social media, posting photos of hours-long phone calls on hold with United customer service and piles of boxes for cots they slept on overnight.