After three days of denials, Denver Public School Board President Xóchitl Gaytán substantiated the claims that the Denver mayor was poised to step in with an executive order if the Board of Education failed to act.

She did so with a five-page memorandum sent Wednesday to Board Vice President Auon'tai M. Anderson, reprimanding him for disclosing to the press Monday information shared in executive session last week in the aftermath of a shooting at East High School.

“First and foremost, VP Anderson disclosed information divulged to the board in the Executive Session that took place on Thursday 03/23/2023,” Gaytán wrote. “Specifically, naming the Mayor’s private communication with the Superintendent regarding the creation of an Executive Order to address school safety.”

Anderson, who was among those leading the 2020 effort to remove armed police officers from Denver schools, held the press conference — in part — to explain his about-face vote.

“I don’t think our community needed the school board to get into a fight with our mayor, especially a mayor that only has six weeks, eight weeks left in office,” Anderson said Monday.

Anderson added: “We are the duly elected school board and what we say goes.”

The mayor’s office denied that Mayor Michael Hancock was poised to intervene.

“Neither I nor the Mayor discussed any executive order or other action forcing SROs into DPS schools," said Denver City Attorney Kerry Tipper, who sent a statement to the Denver Gazette via email Wednesday. "To the contrary, DPS approached Chief Thomas and the Mayor about our capacity to reinstate SROs and we scrambled to accommodate the request as much as possible. Any legal analysis that followed was premised on the Board’s support, which was unanimous. To suggest otherwise is flat wrong.

"And to put this political nonsense to bed, know that the Mayor cannot and will not issue emergency declarations to assert police presence over another political subdivision.”

Gaytán expressed concern in her memo that Anderson may have opened Denver Public Schools to a “lawsuit against the District regarding the Board’s culpability for the violence at East HS.”

She also said that two Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) requests have already been filed seeking information on the executive session.

The Denver Gazette, too, filed a CORA seeking documents related to the executive session that preceded the board’s unanimous vote to return school resource officers (SRO) to campus.

In the wake of national protests in 2020 over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, school boards across the United States, including DPS, began cutting their ties with police.

After two administrators were shot at East High School last week, the board unanimously voted to return police to campus at 11 high schools through the remainder of the academic year.

This story is developing and will be updated Thursday.