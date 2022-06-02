During an executive session Thursday night, Denver Public Schools heard recommendations on how the district should identify schools for consolidation.
No schools were identified by name, however, the district has been considering closures and consolidation due a decline in enrollment that began district-wide in 2019, according to the presentation.
There has been a steady decline in elementary level students in the district since 2015 and this trend is expected to continue, officials said.
Superintendent Alex Marrero previously said a loss of 6,000 students equates to the loss of $78 million in funding. This year's enrollment numbers were down by 3,613 students compared to 2019, according to the presentation.
The consolidation committee proposed the district implement three different criteria when considering a potential candidate for consolidation. Two of the criteria were focused on district managed elementary and middle schools, while the third solely focused on charter schools.
Criteria one focuses on schools with 215 students or less, which results in inequitable, disproportionate, distribution of funding, according to the presentation.
Committee members said they focused on specific enrollment numbers instead of budgetary information because it made the process more equitable.
The second criteria is more future-focused and asks the district to look at schools with less than 275 students and are projected to decrease in enrollment between 8 and 10% over the next two years.
The third criteria focuses on charter schools and proposed the district identify any charter elementary and middle schools that are not financial solvent, and identify as high risk.
Charter schools are required to renew this process would be brought to light during that time period, according to the presentation.
The committee members also established equity guardrails. Most of the concerns raised during the criteria process focused around equity.
The guardrails would help some small schools such as those who house early childhood education, because not all buildings are designed to hold an ECE classroom. They would also ensure students whose school consolidates receive the same amount of programming they current do.
While officials did not provide a timeline for the consolidations on Thursday night, in the past, officials have said timeline for consolidations and closures wouldn't impact schools until the 2024-2025 academic year.
However, there are some schools — who have not been named — that may need an accelerated timeline and could close or consolidate following the 2023-2024 school year.
Some of the considerations committee members offered were adjusting school models, which could merge elementary and middle schools into a K through 8, or combining a middle and high school.
Marrero said the next process in the consolidation and closure process will be presenting these recommendation to the district's stakeholders and the community to receive feedback, which will be presented to the board at a later date.