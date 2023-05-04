Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education Vice President Auon'tai M. Anderson started Thursday’s meeting with this quip to the superintendent:

“Prepare to get your notepad ready.”

Three days after DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero released the first draft of his comprehensive safety plan, he presented it to board members, who have a lot to say about it.

“The draft was intended to capture what is currently happening and the plan for the upcoming year,” Marrero said.

Marrero added, “We needed to start somewhere.”

The initial draft of his comprehensive safety plan was released on Monday.

The 48-page plan proposed a long-term approach to school resource officers (SRO) and installing a "weapons detection" system at schools. In both instances, Marrero recommended the decision be left to individual 6-12 grade campuses.

After receiving initial community feedback on the plan, Marrero said the next draft — which is expected to be released on May 24 — will more clearly identify what has been already implemented and what is new.

Contrary to what parents and some board members requested, Marrero said pm Thursday that the townhalls will all be virtual.

Following a short presentation, Anderson rattled off several concerns that included the number of survey responses; the lack of translations into consent decree languages (the first draft was printed in only three of the eight); fears that the second draft could be leaked; and, pat downs.

“I believe that we have heard very clearly ... that our educators and deans should not be doing pat downs,” Anderson said.

Director Scott Esserman proposed leaning on local expertise — rather than the national experts Marrero favors — and borrowing the best practices other school districts have implemented around safety.

“I don’t want us to be reinventing the wheel,” Esserman said.

Esserman also expressed a desire to see more discussion about mental health services in the second draft.

Anderson and Esserman also suggested using plain clothes officers with concealed weapons, rather than traditional SROs.

During the summer protests in 2020, the board cut ties with the Denver Police Department and began phasing out SROs.

There was also some discussion, prompted by Director Michelle Quattlebaum, about extending the June 24 deadline for the safety plan. Marrero, however, said that he wants to get the second draft out first.

The board directed Marrero to create a comprehensive safety plan in the wake of the shooting at East High School that wounded two administrators in March.

Also on Thursday, the board also received a budget presentation for the upcoming school year, of which a vote is expected on June 8.