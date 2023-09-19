A man who had been living out of his truck drove the vehicle through Boulder's Central Park at sun-up Tuesday, sending people running to get out of the way.

Boulder police arrested 44-year-old Bruce Alvey and recommended four charges of attempted murder.

"We had people jumping out of the way of the truck and more than one very close call where people were running for their lives," said Boulder Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn.

No one was injured in the incident.

Boulder's Central Park at 1236 Canyon Boulevard holds farmer's markets in the summer, has playgrounds and the landmark amphitheater and it is also a popular hangout for homeless people.

Police got the first call that a truck was targeting people in the park at 6:26 a.m.

The truck drove off right away, but returned four minutes later and started chasing people down. When Boulder police arrived on scene, Alvey fled in the truck heading south. Officers used drones to locate the battered truck — which they found abandoned at a nearby parking lot.

Alvey was on foot when he was apprehended, but not before he allegedly broke into a veterinary clinic. Redfearn said that the suspect was under the influence of methamphetamine and that he did not know what Alvey might have taken from the clinic.

Redfearn said that Alvey was arrested in 2021 for felony menacing.

Police also did not say why Alvey chose to chase people with his vehicle, but Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold remarked that numerous sleeping bags which he ran over were empty.

"If people were in sleeping bags there would have been mass casualties at this event," said Herold.

The city of Boulder is closing the park for two weeks to repair the damaged concrete pillars and poles.