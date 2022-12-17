The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office filed charges in the wrong-way crash on I-70 that killed one and injured four over Thanksgiving weekend, according to a Wheat Ridge Police Department news release.
The driver, Jonathan Alberto Lozoya Caldera, 29, of Arvada, was charged with vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, possession of a schedule II substance with intent to distribute, improper driving on a divided highway and driving under restraint.
Police responded to the fatal two-vehicle crash just before midnight on Nov. 26, according to the release. Caldera, who was driving the wrong way on I-70 near Kipling, hit a truck with four passengers.
The victim vehicle's 53-year-old driver died and the three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said all four of the victims were adults and family members. The driver and some of the passengers were visiting from Iowa according to the release.
Caldera was also seriously injured and taken to the hospital. As of Saturday, Caldera was still in the hospital, according to the release.