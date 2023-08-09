A driving instructor struck the front of the Lakewood Community Driving School, leaving an endless barrage of internet irony memes.

The driver wasn't hurt, but the school building sustained substantial damage.

The man, who was not identified by Lakewood police, was on his second day of training to be a driving instructor for the school at 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard. He was attempting to park his Hyundai Tucson SUV when he accidently drove into the front of the building, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The potential driving instructor was issued a citation alleging careless driving, officers reported on social media.

Steve Rohman, owner of the Community Driving School, said that the driver had yet to be considered an instructor.

“To call him a driving instructor would be false," Rohman said. "He was a new employee and had yet to instruct anything... He was never in a car with a student. He was just there to shadow the classroom part that day.”

But, a lesson can be learned for those learning the rules of the road.

"As a new driver, you have to understand that driving is something where mistakes are going to be made," Rohman said. "You always want to make sure safety is your top priority, even if you are old, young, or in-between."

"Always know where your foot is," Rohman concluded. "Take that extra second.”