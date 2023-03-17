"Don't rely on luck to get you out of a DUI, or even worse, a fatal crash."

Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and over 71 law enforcement agencies are joining forces for St. Patrick's Day weekend to increase patrols and urge Coloradans to drive sober, according to a news release.

The enforcement period will last through Tuesday.

CDOT is also partnering with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Lyft and Responsibility.org to offer $10 Lyft ride credits through Thursday to encourage drivers to find a safe ride home, according to the release.

The credits, available statewide, can be redeemed in the Lyft app with the code "SPDSAFE."

The credits are funded by a grant to CDOT from GHSA and 827 rideshare credits have been used to date over holiday periods to prevent impaired driving, according to the release.

"Getting behind the wheel impaired by any substance puts everyone on the road at risk," CSP Col. Matthew C. Packard said. "The decision to drive impaired doesn't affect just you."

So far this year, there have been 28 fatalities related to impaired driving and almost 1,000 DUI arrests on Colorado roads, according to CDOT. There were 319 DUI arrests over Presidents Week alone.

"Make a plan before you go out," CDOT Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk said. "All the DUI arrests that have occurred this year were 100% preventable. Don't be the reason someone doesn't get to go home to their family this weekend."