Arvada Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an arson suspect who is alleged to have started several dumpster fires in the Arvada area.

The police said the suspect is responsible for setting fire to at least 11 dumpsters since July 23.

Most of the fires have occurred near businesses in Arvada Marketplace, located at 7490 W 52nd Ave, with a few near apartment buildings east of Allison St between 52nd and 55th Ave, the police said on social media.

Authorities urged anyone with any information on the fires or suspect to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.