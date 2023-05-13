Software and technology company Dynatrace cut the ribbon on shiny new office space in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood last week to house an expected 400 employees in years to come.

It’s one of the rare companies that didn’t take any economic incentives from the city of Denver, or Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, to locate or expand here. But company officials thought it important enough to its growing workforce to plant a 52,000 square-foot flag here.

“In Denver, there’s a hub there where talent can easily come into the office, work together, collaborate together,” said Sue Quackenbush, chief people officer.

The hub at 1900 16th Street Mall at Wewatta Street is at the epicenter of Denver’s central business district, right next to Union Station and just blocks from the bustling restaurant and bar Ballpark district around Coors field, including McGregor Square. Employees form the Boston-based, global company — more than 3,600 of them — can fly into Denver International Airport, take the RTD A Line commuter rail and be at the office after a brisk one-block walk in less than two hours.

“The number one reason we located here is because of the talent pool and the existing relationships we have with a number of universities where we recruit,” Quackenbush said. “But number two was the ability to easily access the airport train station. We picked Lower Downtown because it gives employees the ability to have access to restaurants and to be able to be in the office, then take a walk outside to go grab a drink or a coffee.”

It used Cushman & Wakefield to scope 20 cities across America for a new office location. Denver competed with two other finalists, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, Ariz.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) describes itself as a “global public technology company,” but the ultimate goal is to “make the world’s software work perfectly,” she said.

For as complicated as the unified platform the company uses to create software solutions must be to explain, Quackenbush said it’s as simple as alleviating frustrations.

“We’re so wired to technology in every aspect of our lives. And when it doesn’t work, it’s quite frustrating,” she said. “But our vision is to make the world’s software more perfectly … the unified platform combines observability, application security and AI operations to basically deliver the answers and intelligent automation from data.

“Our platforms are precise, and secure — that’s what we do.”

The new office, the first phase of 26,000 square feet, brings all the popular draws for employees to work there: Open layout, greenery and plants, collaboration rooms, bike lockers, meditation room, mother’s room and fresh-brewed nitro-injected coffee on tap.

Asked about the high cost of living in Denver, Quackenbush said the newly-hired customer success managers, technical product specialists and engineers have not complained. It helps that the salaries those positions draw “are very competitive” to keep pace with the industry, she said.

The company’s grown from 15 Denver-based employees a year ago, to more than 100 now.

“We love to get together. We love the in-office collaboration and innovation and the vibrancy it creates when people get together,” Quackenbush said. “But we also connect very easily across the world virtually and so everyone has an ability to experience Dynatrace regardless of where they sit in the world.”