An early morning shooting in Denver left one person dead Wednesday, according to Denver Police.

Officers are investigating the shooting, which happened in the 1100 block of North Colorado Boulevard, according to a Denver Police Department tweet at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Initially, the victim was transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, according to the tweet. At 6:28 a.m., police said on Twitter that the victim was pronounced dead.

Northbound Colorado Boulevard was closed this morning at East 9th Avenue during the investigation and reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m., according to police.

East 11th Avenue between North Ash Street and North Colorado Boulevard is still closed for the investigation.

No other details were released by investigators.

This story is developing and will be updated.