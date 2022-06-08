East 17th Avenue is once again open for travel after being closed for just over a year for construction.
Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a news release a stretch of the road between York Street and Colorado Boulevard was closed to thru traffic to upsize the underground stormwater pipe system. This was part of a larger project looking to improve the city's stormwater management system on the east side of town.
With the corridor back open, the city also added new safety improvements for people who walk and bike at Garfield Street. A new median and traffic light were installed so these people can safely cross into City Park. The signal is expected to be operational in a few weeks.