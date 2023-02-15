Following Monday afternoon's shooting near East High School, the school closed Tuesday to give the community time to access mental health support, according to a letter sent out by East High School Principal Terita Walker.

The school returned to regular, if delayed by the snow, operation on Wednesday.

Police responded to the shooting report at the high school just after 2:30 p.m. Monday and found 16-year-old student Luis Garcia with gunshot wounds still sitting in his car.

Garcia was transported to an area hospital with a "very poor prognosis," according to police. He remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Denver Gazette news partner 9News interviewed Garcia's older brother, Santos Garcia, who said Luis can't talk or open his eyes — but was able to squeeze his family members' hands on Tuesday.

"He's trying his best, and we see life in him," Santos told 9News. "We all have faith, because it feels so unreal this situation is happening to him. We know he's a fighter and he's going to work through this, and we all have faith in him."

Santos said his brother is a hard-worker, loyal friend and the spirit of the family.

The school went into Secure Perimeter status while the Denver Police Department investigated the incident, according to a letter sent to parents Monday.

Walker's Tuesday letter to the community deemed the closure a day for the community to take a breath and go over the safety and school resources that are available to them.

"We will be taking this school closure day to take a collective breath as a community and create opportunities to seek the emotional and mental health support that our community requires," Walker wrote in the letter.

In the letter, Walker provided the following list of resources for students in need of crisis support or other mental health support during non-school hours:

Colorado Crisis Services: 844-493-8255 or text "TALK" to 38255

I Matter Colorado: online referral for six free sessions of mental health support

Safe2Tell: 877-542-7233 or www.safe2tell.org

East High School and Denver Public Schools will provide additional mental health and community support for teachers and students, Walker said in the letter. Crisis support and additional security will be present on campus.

In the letter, Walker encouraged all students and parents to report any known or suspected threats to their Safe2Tell line.

"We also encourage parents to engage in conversations with their students to encourage best safety practices, and to encourage their student to speak out when they have knowledge of potential dangers to themselves or others at school," Walker said in the letter.

Police located the shooting suspects' vehicle in northeast Denver about two hours after the incident, according to police, and arrested two juveniles they suspect to have been involved in the shooting.

The suspects are not students from East High School, but are students in the Denver Public Schools system, according to police.

Neither has been technically arrested for the shooting, according to police. One suspect, a 17-year-old, is being held on suspicion of illegal possession of a handgun. The other, a 16-year-old, is being held on allegations of auto theft and felony eluding.

Police did not release their booking photos or arrest affidavits as both are minors.

Denver Police District Division Chief of Investigations Joe Montoya said this incident demonstrates a clear need by the "community and everybody to come together" to find ways to curb violent crimes involving young people.

"Juvenile crime is very high and it's very disturbing," said Joe Montoya, the division chief of investigations at Denver Police District.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final decision on charges.