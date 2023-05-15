John Menges got choked up Monday morning talking about the fear his child lives with every school day.

He has a child who attends East High School who told him they are too fearful of violence to use the restroom.

“Change moves at a snail’s pace,” Menges said to a small group gathered at the school.

Menges was one three speakers Monday who shared their concerns during a Parents-Safety Advocacy Group (P-SAG) press conference.

P-SAG, which formed in response to the March 22 shooting at East High School that wounded two deans, has held a weekly press conference since students returned to the classroom in April.

The grassroots organization Monday demanded, as Denver Public Schools creates a comprehensive safety plan, that the district seek greater community engagement with a minimum of 60% of students, parents and educators participating districtwide.

The group also demanded more transparent budgets that reflect “funding cliffs” that would better show when certain revenue streams are “depleted and changed.”

“Our elected officials, we expect you to do hard things,” said Dr. Lynsee Hudson, one of P-SAG’s cofounders.

Hudson added: “Be courageous. Leadership is hard.”

