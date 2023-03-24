Hundreds of Denver East High School students inundated Colorado’s Capitol building for a second straight day to push legislators to pass several gun reform bills in the wake of a second shooting involving a student as many months on Friday.

The students were joined by teachers, parents and students from surrounding schools, and rallied on the capitol steps before entering to appeal to lawmakers. The scene outside was emotional, with student and faculty speakers at the gathering passionately demanding gun reform.

They should be worrying about prom and their homework, they told the Denver Gazette, not gun violence. The school is reeling from Wednesday’s shooting of two administrators — allegedly by a student — classmate Luis Garcia’s death March 1 after being shot in February and a “swatting” prank that threatened violence to draw a police response.

East High student Julia Knox said laws raising the Colorado firearms purchasing age to 21, as well as a three-day waiting period between firearm purchase and possession, were amongst students' top legislative priorities.

"We've been testifying at city council, at DPS (Denver Public Schools) and here at the Capitol for months now on end," student Beckett Nelson-Gardner said.

Sophomore Addi Kirkland said the trauma of repeated violence at East High in recent months spurred her into joining Friday’s action.

“I need to make sure that I am a priority; that my nine-year-old sister doesn’t have to grow up in this world,” she said, her arm holding her sister close at her side.

“I should be able to go to prom and graduation. I should be worrying about my college essays, and I should be worried about what classes I’m going to take next year. I shouldn’t be worried about the fact that my life is on the line.”