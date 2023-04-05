The 20-degree weather Wednesday did not deter more than 100 parents from welcoming East High School students back to campus after a shooting left two administrators wounded last month.

Two weeks ago, a student being patted down before class shot at two administrators. The accused shooter, Austin Lyle, fled and later took his life. Students had not been on campus since.

At least two armed police officers stood out front as students lined up to show their school ID.

Police officers — or school resource officers (SRO) — have not been on Denver Public Schools high school campuses since 2021. Amid a national outcry against police brutality in 2020, the Board of Education voted to remove officers from schools.

In the wake of the recent shootings, the board reversed course — apparently under pressure from Mayor Michael Hancock — and unanimously voted to return SROs to the district’s 13 comprehensive high schools, including East.

Latoya Cook and other parents with whom The Denver Gazette spoke, said the school board needs to do more to communicate what they’re doing to keep their children safe.

“I’m happy with the steps that they’ve taken,” Cook said of the school board. “I hope they take more.”

Jennifer McCafferty agreed.

“We all know changes needs to happen, but what does that look like,” Jennifer McCafferty said.

More cops? Metal detectors?

Her husband, Billy McCafferty, isn’t so sure.

“I feel conflicted about that,” McCafferty said. “I don’t want schools to turn into police stations.”

About 30 minutes before the first bell, parents lined the walkway near the high school’s big red and white “E,” handing out red cord bracelets and stickers that read “East Angels Strong.”

Some carried signs that read: “The power of love” and “Welcome back Angels. We love you.”

Hadley Hageseth, East High School student body president, was grateful for the parental support, but critical of the board’s response. East, she said, isn’t equipped to deal with high-risk students.

“Every kid deserves to go to school, but not every kid deserves to go here,” said Hageseth, 18.