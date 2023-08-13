CDOT began a project to resurface eastbound I-70 between Eisenhower Tunnel and the U.S. 40 Empire Junction, which will cause some delays and closures.

The project consists of resurfacing eastbound I-70 from just outside the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel to the Georgetown on-ramp and a half-mile stretch of eastbound I-70 at the U.S. 40 Empire Junction.

Crews will replace 200 signs, add new permanent pavement markings and fix damaged guardrails.

Work will take place through Friday morning with overnight, single lane closures, according to CDOT, and will have the following travel impacts.

Weeknight single-lane closures on I-70 eastbound, causing up to 30-minute delays Sunday evening through Monday morning 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday evening through Friday morning 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Occasional overnight ramp closures during paving

Speed limit reduction to 55 mph through work zones

Eleven-foot width restrictions on vehicles through work zones

The project is planned to go until October 2024 and will cost $5 million, according to CDOT.

More information about the project and travel impacts can be found on CDOT's website.