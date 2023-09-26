Denver's e-bike rebate program will return two more times in 2023.

The next round of applications opens Tuesday at 11 a.m.

As supplies usually are quickly exhausted, the final voucher release date of the year is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 28.

With the rebates, all Denver residents can get $300 off the cost of an e-bike or up to $500 on the sale of an e-cargo bike.

Residents who qualify for the income-qualified rebate can save $1,200 or up to $1,400 on the sale of an e-cargo bike.

More than 3,000 Denverites applied for rebates within the first three weeks of the program's launch in April 2022. The city then retooled the application process, making a limited number of rebates available each month.

In the 2022 program, 4,734 e-bike rebates were redeemed, and 2,330 of the rebates went to income-qualified residents, the city said.

Denverites who are interested in e-bikes but not yet ready to claim a rebate voucher can sign up for notifications before each round of rebates becomes available.

To help limit the number of unredeemed vouchers and ensure rebates are available for those ready to buy, the city encourages anyone who might be interested in an e-bike to visit a participating bike shop, ask questions and test out a few models before applying for a voucher.

For more on this story, and more, visit The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.com.