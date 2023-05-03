A shooting between two people at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater left one person dead Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the Edgewater Public Market parking lot, in the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue, which is just west of Sloan's Lake, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweet.

Police got the call at 9:40 a.m. and responding officers found an adult male victim who had been shot one time, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m., Fulton said.

Initial information indicates that two adult males got into a fight that led to one of them being shot, according to the tweet. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they do not know what the altercation was about or whether it had anything to do with the Tesla charging station, Fulton said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the tweet.

The second man initially left the scene, according to Fulton, but then called 911 to report his involvement and is currently in police custody.