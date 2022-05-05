Denver Public Schools.jpg

Denver Public Schools on Thursday released the names of five candidates who applied for an open seat on the school board. 

The candidates who applied for the seat are: 

They are vying to replace the Rev. Brad Laurvick, who represents District 5. He is moving to Fort Collins, where he will serve as a minister.

Laurvick's term will end following the board's June 9 meeting. He took office in 2019, and his term would have ended in 2023 had he not resigned. April 29 was the deadline to apply for his seat.

"We are appreciative of the number of applications the Board received to fill (Laurvick's) position," school board President Xóchitl Gaytàn said. "We will strive to find the best person to represent our families in Northwest Denver."

People who live in District 5 can participate in a community engagement session with the applicants from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 16 at CEC Early College, 2650 Eliot St.

The school board will publicly interview the finalists on June 2 and will host a special public comment session.  

