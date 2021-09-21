Six Colorado schools were recognized Tuesday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for their overall academic performance or success in closing achievement gaps among student groups.
The annual honor was announced by the U.S. Department of Education and applauded by local officials.
"I'm thrilled these schools are being recognized for all the hard work by students, educators, parents and communities, especially during these tough times," said Colorado Education Commissioner Kathy Anthes. "For all everyone has endured in the past year, to be recognized with such an honor is truly special."
The Colorado school recognized are:
- High Peaks Elementary School, Boulder Valley School District Re-2.
- Carson Elementary School, Denver Public Schools District.
- McKinley-Thatcher Elementary School, Denver Public Schools District.
- William Roberts ECE-8 School, Denver Public School District.
- Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch.
- North Valley Middle School, Weld County School District RE-1.
"This year's cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release. "I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students health and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.
"In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better."
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 39th year and has bestowed 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools across the country, according to the release.