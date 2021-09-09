As temperatures rise into the low 90's on Thursday several of Denver Public Schools' will be closing early due to the heat, according to the district.
Closed Thursday & Friday:
McMeen Elementary School (ECE-5)
Traylor Academy (ECE-5)
Polaris Elementary School (1-5)
Half Day:
Cory Elementary School (1-5)
Stephen Knight Center for Early Education (ECE-K)
Merrill Middle School (6-8)
Denison Montessori (ECE-6)
Asbury Elementary School (K-5)
Lincoln Elementary School (ECE-6)
Steele Elementary School (K-5)
Thomas Jefferson High School (9-12)
Early Childhood Education closing in the afternoon:
Knapp Elementary School
Temperatures are expected to continue to rise on Friday, but cooler weather will enter the metro on Tuesday.
Additional updates can be found at the district's website, here.