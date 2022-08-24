A year into his tenure, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero is rolling out a new strategic plan to guide Colorado’s largest school district.
The plan, which Marrero calls a roadmap, focuses on three broad goals: improving the student experience, improving the adult experience for educators and families, and replacing “ineffective, destructive systems” with “equitable, transparent systems,” according to a copy obtained by Chalkbeat.
It also comes with a new catchphrase: Every Learner Thrives.
“If we are to accomplish our vision that every learner thrives, we must reframe education as a series of experiences that promote an exchange of ideas, the pursuit of passion, and a quest for justice,” the plan says. “This is the DPS experience.”
Marrero said in an interview that he intentionally framed the plan as a fluid roadmap, with goals to be accomplished by 2026, rather than a rigid plan with annual benchmarks.
“That means that even if, God forbid, we’re in a situation like a COVID-19 pandemic, we can still recalculate, just like a navigation system, and still know where we want to be in 2026,” he said.
Denver has been operating without a strategic plan since 2020, when the previous plan developed by then-Superintendent Tom Boasberg expired. Marrero’s plan comes as Denver prepares to welcome back some 90,000 students who have experienced three pandemic-disrupted school years, which has led to lost learning and lower test scores.
“We have a deep, deep hole to climb out of,” Marrero said.
The plan is based on a 100-day listening tour Marrero conducted last year, recommendations from internal and external advisers, and goals set by the school board. Originally promised by early summer, the much-anticipated plan was released to district leaders first. A district spokesperson said it will be widely released in the next few weeks.
The pandemic has made the past few school years hard, with educators reporting major challenges with student behavior, mental health, and engagement with classwork. The plan sets goals not only for improving test scores and high school graduation rates, but also for raising participation in extracurriculars and creating a sense of belonging.
“I want our kids to look well beyond the scope of their neighborhood and block, and that can come in many ways,” Marrero said.
There is a focus throughout the plan on equity — closing academic gaps between student groups, expanding ethnic studies, hiring more teachers of color, and increasing access to culturally competent mental health services.
The plan calls for ongoing equity audits to improve district systems, as well as deeper partnerships with the community, competitive pay for teachers, and a more diverse workforce. It also calls for expanded opportunities for students, such as more career and technical education, access to advanced coursework, and health and financial education.
And the plan aims for 10 percentage-point gains by 2026 across a range of areas, from grade-level student performance to graduation rates to participation in parent-teacher conferences. Marrero also has a set of annual goals tied to his own evaluation.
The plan revives an idea to create an information dashboard that lets parents compare schools in more nuanced ways after Denver abandoned its previous school rating system and reverted to the state system, which is heavily dependent on test scores.
The plan also calls for more clearly defining how flexible different types of schools can be when carrying out district goals. Denver has long prided itself on its “family of schools,” which includes district-run schools, semi-autonomous innovation schools, and independent charter schools. With the move away from education reform policies and a contentious debate this spring about innovation schools, it’s been unclear how much autonomy building leaders have.
“In 2026, we’ll all discover how successful we were,” Marrero said of the roadmap’s goals, “but I’m very confident we will be.”
