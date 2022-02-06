Adams County School District 14 officials will temporarily regain their authority over the district on Friday after MGT Consulting agreed to withdraw from its oversight role, the district announced Sunday.

The state Board of Education in 2018 appointed MGT to oversee the district after it received poor accountability scores eight years in a row, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

"It is the shared commitment of the Adams 14 Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Karla Loría, and the district's senior leadership to minimize any disruption throughout this transition," a statement from the district read. "Teaching and learning will continue as normal in every Adams 14 school, and faculty and staff can count on continued support."

Officials said the district, which serves over 6,000 students, will host community meetings to explain the next steps in its turnaround efforts and seek community input.

Tension between the district and MGT began last fall when Adams 14 stopped working with MGT, resulting in the district becoming the first in Colorado to lose its accreditation.

The state restored its accreditation days later after the district and MGT agreed to put aside their differences and continue their partnership.

Last month, the Adams 14 school board voted to terminate MGT's contract after a forensic audit into the company's conduct allegedly found financial, instruction, ethical and legal issues regarding its oversight, school board President Ramona Lewis said during a news conference.

MGT has denied any wrongdoing and Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said the state Board of Education was unaware of any investigation taking place.

The district then appealed to the state Board of Education to allow it to choose the new oversight management company; however, the board unanimously rejected the motion.

MGT Consulting did not respond to The Denver Gazette's request for comment on Sunday.