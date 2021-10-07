State regulators restored Adams School District 14's accreditation Thursday after the school system signed off on a plan to work with a consultant to improve student performance, the Colorado Department of Education announced.
The district was the first in Colorado to lose its accreditation after failing to submit a required imporvement plan by Oct. 1. However, the state board passed a motion that allowed the district's accreditation to be restored if it submitted the statement by Thursday, the agency said.
The issue began in August when the district suspended work with MGT of America Consulting, which was assigned to manage the district to improve academic performances.
"We are pleased to return to a focus on students, teachers and families in Adams 14, now that the district and (the consulting firm) have put aside their disputes and come back into compliance with the board's order," said Angelika Schroeder, who heads the state board. "Making substantial change in a district that has struggled for years will need everyone's focus. Students, teachers and families in Adams 14 deserve nothing less."
Although the district lost its accreditation, the district's 14 schools remained open and funded.
In an effort to bring the parties together, on Sept. 10, the state board ordered the district and its the consulting firm to submit a joint statement by Oct. 1, but the district failed to do so.
However, six days later the two parties have reached an accord and Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said she hopes this chapter is over.
"Turning around a school district is extremely difficult and needs everyone working together with a shared purpose -- and that is to make dramatic improvements for the children of Adams 14," Anthes said in a statement. "We can't do this work without everyone on board and everyone is working for the same goal."