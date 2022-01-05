Adams County School District 14 canceled school on Thursday due to predicted snowfall and hazardous weather conditions.

No classes will be held at any Adams 14 school in-person or virtually, the district said. In addition, all school- and district-sponsored activities will be postponed and no meals will be served at the schools on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, the district said it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution related to both weather conditions and associated attendance challenges further affected by the pandemic.”

Adams 14 consists of 13 schools serving residents of Commerce City, just north of downtown Denver.

Commerce City is predicted to get 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight, with temperatures as low as 1 degree, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to stay below 30 degrees and there is a 20% chance of more snow.

No other school districts in the Denver metro area have announced snow days as of early Wednesday evening, including Denver Public Schools.

Grounds, maintenance and building engineers for Adams 14 still need to report to work during their regularly scheduled hours on Thursday, the district said. All remaining district employees will work remotely.

Parents and staff members will be contacted by 5 p.m. Thursday regarding any updates on operations for Friday.