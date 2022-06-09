Denver Public Schools' Board of Education appointed Charmaine Lindsay to serve as the District 5 representative on Thursday night during its monthly meeting.
Lindsay was appointed to the board following 4-2 vote in which President Xóchitl Gaytàn and Director Scott Baldermann were opposed, favoring candidate Julie Bañuelos. Director Carrie Olson voted against Lindsay three times before eventually being the deciding vote.
"I think it's healthy for our board to get somebody in this seat and for us to move forward to start building a team together," Olson said right before the vote.
Lindsay replaces Rev. Brad Laurvick whose resignation went into effect prior to the board's discussion and eventual vote. Laurvick submitted his letter of resignation in March after being named the minister of a parish in Fort Collins.
He was elected to the board in 2019, and his term would have ended in 2023 had he not resigned.
"This was unexpected," said Laurvick. "It's part of the difficult of living an occupation that's based on calling, and when I get called, I go."
"I wish you the best to continue the work of this board."
Lindsay is a lawyer and has specialized in family law and issues surrounding family disputes for over 15 years. She's also served as legal counsel and serves as a board member of Brotherhood Youth Organization.
Lindsay has said in the candidate questionnaire she will not run when her term expires and said she will make every decision to make a positive impact on the district's students.
"I would always listen to the opinions of my constituents, do as much research as possible and make a decision that is in the best interest of the students," Lindsay wrote in the questionnaire. "I would operate under the assumption that parents, students, and staff in schools within District 5 and thought out the city would have the best possible understanding of how specific issues would impact students."
While Lindsay was eventually appointed as the newest member of the district's board, it took nine rounds of voting before four members agreed on a candidate.
Xóchitl said Bañuelos, who ran for the school board in 2017 and 2019, was the best candidate because she was a member of the Latino and LGBTQ+ communities.
Olson and Baldermann also spoke favorably of Bañuelos, while several people during the meeting's public comment section spoke in favor of her as well.
Vice President Anderson, Director Scott Esserman and Director Michelle Quattlebaum acknowledged Bañuelos' background and qualifications, but did not vote for her appointment.
Esserman said he was put off when Bañuelos brought legal counsel to an interview with him and Anderson. Quattlebaum said Bañuelos asked her if she spoke Spanish during the interview process after asking her a question, and Anderson said she "supported" and "doubled-down" on the rumors surrounding him last year.
Xóchitl told the board Bañuelos was ready for restorative justice, but Anderson and Quattlebaum, in particular, said they were not ready.
Baldermann motioned to table the conversation, but most of the board members thought it was essential to have the new member attend a board retreat later this month.
"Whoever sits in this seat for. the next 18 months, they must be at our board retreat, because (they'll be) working with us together," Quattlebaum said.
Motions for candidates Leonard Darnell and Adeel Khan both failed 4-2.
Lindsay assumes office immediately and will hold the office until 2023.