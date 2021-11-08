All schools in the Adams County School District 14 will close on Friday because of staffing shortages, the district announced Monday.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said it does not have enough staff members to operate on Friday, particularly for substitute teachers and staff in the transportation and nutrition services departments.

The district’s schools will also be closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.

“This Friday is posing a staffing challenge that we will not be able to overcome," the letter said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our families and staff members. Thank you for your understanding.”

Friday’s closure will be treated as a snow day by the district, the letter said.

All of the district’s meal services, transportation services, child care, school clubs and athletics will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

The closure comes as school districts across Colorado are battling one of the worst substitute teacher shortages in recent memory as they struggle to keep schools open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month in Denver Public Schools, the percentage of teacher vacancies occupied by substitutes had dropped from 93% to 73% since the 2019-20 school year, according to district officials. In Douglas County School District, the fill rate dropped from between 90-100% to 75-85%.

The staffing shortage can partially be attributed to districts requiring teachers to quarantine if exposed to or experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, in addition to many teachers weighing the possibility of contracting COVID-19 against relatively low wages.

In the letter, the district said it has struggled with staffing shortages for the entire school year.

“We would like to thank our school and district staff, who have gone above and beyond to cover the staffing shortages,” the letter said. “Adams 14 (also) thanks all our veterans for their incredible sacrifice, commitment, and dedication to our country.”

Adams County School District 14 serves over 7,500 students in more than a dozen high schools, middle schools, elementary schools and preschools in and around Commerce City.