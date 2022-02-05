Nearly 16,000 people have signed an online petition to recall Douglas County School District school board members who voted to remove the district's superintendent on Friday night.

The petition on Change.org had received 15,901 signatures as of 3 p.m. Saturday. It was launched by a parent, Kaci Burns Nice, who is calling on fellow parents and teachers to stand with her.

"Stand with me the right way - Demand their resignations and sign this petition to show support and to show our children this sort of behavior will not be tolerated," Nice wrote in her petition. "This is not a way to get what you want. Let's do it the right way and show them how to get things done. Stand with me and ask as many as you can to sign this petition!"

Nice said her petition is not a formal recall petition, but is a way to stay informed about a potential formal recall. She added that an official recall cannot occur until six months after members are elected into office.

The district's school board voted to remove Superintendent Corey Wise in a 4-3 vote during a special meeting on Friday night. Wise had been with the district for 26 years and assumed his role last August.

The vote came a week after the newly elected majority — Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Becky Myers and Kaylee Winegar — met with Wise and allegedly gave him an ultimatum to either resign or be fired. The board's three incumbent members claim they did not learn about the ultimatum until after it was made.

The allegations led to more than 1,000 teachers calling in sick on Thursday to protest the chance that Wise would be terminated, and led to all PreK to 12th grade classes being canceled.

The seven board members debated Wise's future with the district on Friday night. The three holdover members saw the decision as disastrous and board member David Ray warned it would lead the district into "the Dark Ages."

Holdovers Ray, Susan Meek and Elizabeth Hanson criticized the manner in which the decision was made, the lack of public input and the reasoning behind the decision.

Because of the vote, images began to circulate online indicating there would be a student walkout on Monday at 1:10 p.m. According to a Facebook post from SPEAK for DCSD, the walkout is in retaliation to the firing of Wise and the new school board majority’s resolution to review the district’s equity policy. The note calls for the resignation or recall of the new conservative majority of the school board.

In addition to the petition, Nice has also established a GoFundMe page that will help Wise with legal fees. The fund had raised over $19,000 as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

"Corey has been an educator in this community for 26 year and is one of the finest educators and leaders I've known.," the GoFundMe reads.

Attempts to reach Nice were unsuccessful on Saturday.