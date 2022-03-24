The annual A-Town All-Star Boys and Girls Basketball Games that were scheduled for earlier this week in Aurora were canceled due to concerns over youth violence.
While the game is sponsored by Aurora-based newspaper the Sentinel, Cherry Creek School District planned to host the game at Overland High School. District spokesperson Abbe Smith said school officials decided not to hold the event after a social media threat specifically targeted the all-star game. Smith also said recent incidents of violence in the metro area factored into the decision.
Smith said the decision to cancel was made in consultation with local law enforcement agencies. Aurora police confirmed they had plans to ramp up patrols at the event but ultimately left the decision to Cherry Creek schools.
"The safety of our students and staff, as well as the entire community, is always our highest priority," the district told Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
Dave Perry, publisher with the Sentinel, told 9News that he was "deeply disappointed for the kids and the families that turn out every year."
The newspaper hopes to reschedule the event, and Smith said the district is having conversations with the Sentinel about hosting the rescheduled game or a similar event. The girls and boys teams are made up of students from Cherry Creek and Aurora.
Aurora Councilman Dustin Zvonek told 9News that more should have been done to keep the event up and running. He introduced his “Aurora Action Plan” at Monday’s council study session.
"I don't believe we should ever be in a position where we're going to take that away, because to me it sends the wrong signal,” Zvonek said. “It sends the signal that we are going to allow this criminal activity to overrun the lives of our community and of our students."
Susan Payne, school safety and prevention expert at the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence at the University of Colorado Boulder, told 9News that she believed the district made the right decision based on the resources available, such as security and staffing.