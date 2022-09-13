The Del Mar neighborhood in western Aurora is about to get its first new public school in nearly six decades, and the community can help pick its name, mascot and color scheme.

Aurora Public Schools broke ground this month on a new elementary school at 12445 E 2nd Avenue. The school, which has yet to be named, will fill the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary school and serve preschool through eighth-grade students.

The campus is slated to open in time for the 2023-24 school year. The three-story facility will boast state-of-the-art science rooms, a STEM lab and an art room, the district said in a news release.

In addition to picking the name, mascot and colors, APS will also ask for community feedback as it draws the school’s boundaries. The school will serve students at the South Middle School, built in 1961, and Sixth Avenue Elementary, built in 1955, as well.

The Lyn Knoll elementary school was built in 1964. The school closed in 2021 and was later torn down as part of the Blueprint APS program, which establishes the district’s long-term facilities plans.

While some details are still in the works, APS has already selected the new school’s principal — 25-year education veteran Jennifer Murtha. Murtha has spent the past seven years as principal of Lansing Elementary.

Murtha said in a news release that she wants students to be challenged academically, feel socially included and be excited to come to school. The new principal wants “each student to have a voice” as the district takes this school year to plan the P-8 school’s launch.

“I am so excited about hiring a team to serve the students of this new P-8 and to build something from the ground up,” Murtha said.