Teachers in Aurora Public Schools would receive a substantial pay increase when the school year begins under a tentative agreement between the district and the union. 

The proposed raise would "likely end up as one of the highest in the Denver metro area," Superintendent Rico Munn wrote in a letter to district staff on Wednesday. 

Salaries would be increased by a minimum of 5.5%. The average wage increase for district staff would be 8.5%, according to the district. 

Classified, administrative or professional technical staff would also receive a raise, according to the district.

If passed by the Aurora Education Association Board, the proposed raise would amount to a nearly 34% increase in wages since the 2018-19 school year, according to the district. 

"I would like to thank those who served on the negotiation teams," Munn wrote in the letter. "These staff members spent over 45 hours at the negotiation table working together to talk through tough issues." 

