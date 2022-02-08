Calls to Safe2Tell, Colorado's anonymous school safety tip line for students, dropped 35% in January compared to the previous month, according to a report released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.
The program reported 842 fewer tips last month. It received 2,423 tips in December.
Of the 1,582 tips received in January, 16% were for suicide threats while nearly 10% were related to bullying, according to the report.
Since Aug. 1, the program has received 11,146 reports, more than double the number from the same period last year. Officials said the increase is likely due to students returning to the classroom.
Last year at this time, 5,761 tips had been reported for the entire school year.
Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats. The program is not an emergency response unit or mental health counseling service.
Since Safe2Tell launched in 2004, nearly 102,000 reports have been made, according to the program.
To make a report, call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org or use the Safe2Tell mobile app.