Calls to Safe2Tell, Colorado's anonymous school safety tip line for students jumped 36% in August compared to the same month in 2020, the agency said Tuesday.
The organization attributed the spike students returning to in-person learning as COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Attorney General Phil Weiser said the increase highlights the importance of the program.
"As students and families adjust to in-person learning we are already seeing evidence that community members are looking out for one another," Weiser said in a statement. "By anonymously reporting safety concerns to Safe2Tell, we can work together to help save lives."
Suicide threats accounted for up 146 of the 972 August tips. The agency determined 2.1% of the tips received were deemed false, officials said.
As students were sent home for online classes last year, tips to the program dropped by 58 percent, the agency said.
The agency described Safe2Tell as a violence intervention and prevention program for students to report safety concerns. The program is not an emergency response unit or mental health counseling service.
Since Safe2Tell launched in 2004, over 93,000 reports have been made, according to the agency .
The agency takes calls at 1-877-542-7233, and online Safe2Tell.org. The program also offers students a Safe2Tell mobile app.