The Cherry Creek School District welcomed a new therapy dog on Monday.
Riley is a 9-month old black Labrador and will team up with Deputy Adam Nardi to provide mental health support to students.
The two will be assigned to schools in unincorporated Arapahoe County and Centennial. Riley still has much to learn and will spend the next year learning basic obedience before attending an American Kennel Club class to become an official therapy dog.
Once his training is complete, Riley will work with students in times of crisis, help reduce stress and work with students who suffer from anxiety and/or depression. In 2019, Cherry Creek Schools lost a number of students to suicides and took steps to address mental health.
"Meeting the mental health needs of our students is an important part of supporting their whole wellbeing," Superintendent Christopher Smith said. "We are excited to welcome Riley into our schools as part of the team of (school resource officers) who keep our schools safe."
Riley will become an official member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he is sworn in by Sheriff Tyler Brown. Riley will be the third therapy dog working with the Sheriff's Office, joining Rex and Zeke who both work in Littleton Public Schools.
Nardi, Riley's handler, has worked with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years and has taught classes to students on online safety and drug and alcohol awareness. According to a release, he is looking forward to incorporating Riley into "new and exciting programs for Cherry Creek Schools."
The school district serves more than 55,000 students. It is the fourth largest district in the Denver metro area, behind Denver Public Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools and Douglas County School District.