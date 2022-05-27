Children 18 and younger can enter and explore History Colorado and its museums across the state for free beginning Saturday.
The free admission is a result of a policy change at History Colorado and has no expiration date, according to a news release.
"At History Colorado, we know how powerful it can be for young people to understand their community history," Executive Director Dawn DiPrince said in a new release. "Our statewide museums are fun, interactive, educational and now completely accessible to our youth."
History Colorado operates seven museums across the state from Denver to Trinidad:
- Denver's History Colorado Center: Children can participate in a "Lego Scavenger Hunt" beginning Monday. They can find 40 historic Colorado Lego creations or undertake history-tied arts and crafts by checking out the "Makerspace." There is also over 15 interactive history exhibits.
- Pueblo's El Pueblo History Museum: Children can interact with a recreated 1840s adobe trading post and plaza, educational exhibits and an archaeological excavation site.
- Montrose's Ute Indian Museum: Children can learn about the Ute tribe while exploring teepees and learning about Bear Dances. In July, there will be a new playground, "Naturescape," which will include simulated habitats from the animal world.
- Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center: Children can explore the original adobe military fort at the base of Mount Blanca. There is also a large outdoor space with picnic tables for travelers.
- Trinidad History Museum: Children can explore the large museum campus with diverse historic buildings and heritage gardens while learning about the Santa Fe Trail.
- Denver's Center for Colorado Women's History: Children can explore what life was like in a historical mansion and explore the exhibit "More Than Place: Colorado, Women and Land," where kids will learn about how women have played an integral and often invisible role in shaping Colorado's destiny.
- Leadville's Healy House and Dexter Cabin: Children can learn about the legendary Baby Doe Tabor and the storied Matchless Mine.
DiPrince said free admission for kids will open doors to children who have never been to a museum.
"We are ecstatic to see even more kids in our museums and connect them with the history of our beloved state," she said.