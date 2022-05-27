History Colorado building

The History Colorado Center.

 historyColorado.org

Children 18 and younger can enter and explore History Colorado and its museums across the state for free beginning Saturday.

The free admission is a result of a policy change at History Colorado and has no expiration date, according to a news release.

"At History Colorado, we know how powerful it can be for young people to understand their community history," Executive Director Dawn DiPrince said in a new release. "Our statewide museums are fun, interactive, educational and now completely accessible to our youth."

History Colorado operates seven museums across the state from Denver to Trinidad:

  • Denver's History Colorado Center: Children can participate in a "Lego Scavenger Hunt" beginning Monday. They can find 40 historic Colorado Lego creations or undertake history-tied arts and crafts by checking out the "Makerspace." There is also over 15 interactive history exhibits.
  • Pueblo's El Pueblo History Museum: Children can interact with a recreated 1840s adobe trading post and plaza, educational exhibits and an archaeological excavation site.
  • Montrose's Ute Indian Museum: Children can learn about the Ute tribe while exploring teepees and learning about Bear Dances. In July, there will be a new playground, "Naturescape," which will include simulated habitats from the animal world.
  • Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center: Children can explore the original adobe military fort at the base of Mount Blanca. There is also a large outdoor space with picnic tables for travelers.
  • Trinidad History Museum: Children can explore the large museum campus with diverse historic buildings and heritage gardens while learning about the Santa Fe Trail.
  • Denver's Center for Colorado Women's History: Children can explore what life was like in a historical mansion and explore the exhibit "More Than Place: Colorado, Women and Land," where kids will learn about how women have played an integral and often invisible role in shaping Colorado's destiny.
  • Leadville's Healy House and Dexter Cabin: Children can learn about the legendary Baby Doe Tabor and the storied Matchless Mine.

DiPrince said free admission for kids will open doors to children who have never been to a museum.

"We are ecstatic to see even more kids in our museums and connect them with the history of our beloved state," she said.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.