The Colorado Board of Education approved $180 million in grants across the state from a prioritized list of 17 Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) school construction projects.

Board members approved the grants during their monthly meeting last week.

Lawmakers enacted the “Building Excellent Schools Today Act” or “BEST” in 2008 to address the limited capacity many Colorado schools have to replace aging facilities.

Since 2008, BEST has contributed more than $3.5 billion in grants — which are designed to improve health, safety, security and technology in Colorado’s public schools.

More than half of the grants will be funded, in part, by the Colorado State Land Board, marijuana excise tax, the Colorado Lottery and earned interest. Projects include roof replacements, fire alarms and security upgrades as well as other major renovations.

Awardees will be expected to contribute about $79 million in matching funds.

Two of the projects are contingent on local approval of bonds by district voters.

An additional $537 million in projects could be approved, if funding becomes available.

A couple of Denver-area schools on the list:

Hinkley High School in Aurora — $45,000 for mascot replacement

Legacy High School in Adams 12 5 Star District — $2 million for roof replacement

The following three schools in El Paso County received grants:

• Mountain Song Community School – $10.8 million

• HARRISON 2 – $2.4 million

• Atlas Preparatory School – $20.1 million

Click to see the entire list.

Editor’s note: Class Notes is a recurring update on area school districts from education reporter Nicole C. Brambila.