Colorado Free Application Days seek to increase access to post-secondary education.

For the fifth year, students wanting to apply to a Colorado college or university can do so for free for a short period of time.

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) announced the annual Colorado Free Application Days Wednesday.

Students can apply to public Colorado colleges and universities and several private institutions for free from Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20., according to a Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) release.

There is no cap on the number of institutions to which people can apply. Application and fee waiver information are available through the CDHE.

The days are part of Colorado Applies Month, a five-week, statewide campaign to encourage people to pursue post-secondary education. The campaign’s goal is to improve access to further education and training and increase Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and Colorado Application for State Financial Aid (CASFA) completion rates.

Last year, the campaign drew 63,000 applications, almost half of which being from students of color and more than a third from first-generation students.

According to the Colorado Applies Month website, 75% of all jobs and 93% of top jobs require a certificate or degree. Expanding access to further education is "increasingly critical for Colorado’s economy and workforce," according to the release.

“I am happy to be announcing this year’s free application days and hope that Coloradans considering going to college take advantage of this exciting opportunity,” Polis said. “Removing application fees allows students to get one step closer to their dream school.”

For more information, visit Colorado Free Application Days and Colorado Applies Month.

